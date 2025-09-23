Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud among Indians to make jumps in bowlers' rankings ahead of ODI World Cup 2025 Indian bowlers starred in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia despite ending on the losing side 1-2. The bowlers have got ranking rewards for their performances with Deepti Sharma and Kranti Goud being the standout gainers.

New Delhi:

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma stormed into the top five, while Kranti Goud made big strides in the bowlers' rankings a week ahead of the start of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

Goud and Deepti were instrumental with the ball in India's recently-concluded ODI series against Australia at home, which the Aussies had won 2-1. Goud ended the three-match series as the joint leading wicket-taker alongside Megan Schutt with five scalps from three matches, while Deepti had four snares in her three outings with the ball.

The two were prolific among the wickets in the second and third ODIs and played a vital role in India beating Australia in the second contest by 102 runs.

Getting a reward for their performances, Deepti and Goud have made strides in the women's ODI rankings for the bowlers. All-rounder Deepti stormed into the top five after picking four wickets in the last two ODIs, while Goud made a jump of 23 places to reach 39th in the bowlers' chart following her four scalps in the last two games.

Goud was the chief destructor in the second ODI between the two teams. She bowled with great discipline and was hard to play as she ended the game with figures of 3/28 in 9.5 overs, that also included a maiden over. Deepti had picked two wickets in the same game, while Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav also picked a wicket each as the Women in Blue bowled the Aussies out for 190 after the batters had put 292 on the board.

The 102-run loss for Australia was their biggest in the ODI format, surpassing the 92-run loss they had suffered against England back in July 1973.

The Women's ODI World Cup kicks off on September 30. Eight teams will battle it out in the tournament that will be taking place in India and Sri Lanka.