Deepti Sharma gains big in ICC Rankings for batters in ODIs, captain Harmanpreet Kaur drops out of Top 20 Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana, the two experienced Indian all-rounders, were the big gainers in the latest ICC rankings for women amid the ongoing ODI series against England. The series is levelled 1-1 going into the decider in Durham on Tuesday, July 22.

London:

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma on the back of an unbeaten 62 off 64 balls in a winning cause for the Women in Blue, made a massive rise of 10 spots in the latest ICC Rankings for batters in the ODIs. Sharma found herself in the 23rd spot on the batters' rankings after finishing a tricky run-chase in Southampton for India. 259 wasn't a huge target for India, but a couple of wickets in a hurry in the middle-order led to a collapse and then Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur at the end had to put their foot down and take their side through.

Another big gainer among Indians was the experienced Sneh Rana, who continued her fine form with the ball across all formats since her return post the WPL. Rana was among the wickets once again in the previous two games and found herself in the 21st spot, up by 12 places. England's Charlie Dean also jumped up a couple of places to ninth spot, getting into the Top 10.

A bit deep into the list, pacer Arundhati Reddy found herself up by a couple of places as well, in the 62nd spot. England's Linsey Smith and India's Shree Charani were both in joint 84th spot. While Smith jumped by 39 spots, Charani broke into the Top 100 with a 17-place rise.

For the batters, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur dropped out of the top 20 for the first time in the last couple of years. Harmanpreet, since her return to the side from the Bristol T20I onwards, has registered scores of 1, 23, 26, 15, 17 and 7 in the six games on tour, the last two being the ODIs and her form is becoming a concern for India gradually, leading into the Australia series and the World Cup.

Opener Pratika Rawal, who was dismissed cheaply in the second ODI at Lord's, also dropped down by a couple of places to joint-45th spot.