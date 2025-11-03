Deepti Sharma etches name in history books, becomes first player to achieve massive feat with World Cup win Star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma performed exceptionally well in the final of the Women's World Cup 2025, taking five wickets and scoring a half-century. The star player etched her name in the history books.

Navi Mumbai:

Star India women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the star of the show for India in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final. Taking on South Africa in the final of the tournament at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2, several performances from the Women in Blue stood out, but very few made as much of an impact as Deepti Sharma.

Batting in the first innings, Deepti amassed 58 runs in just as many deliveries and followed it up by taking five wickets and conceding 39 runs in the 9.3 overs that she bowled. Her stellar performances also saw her win the Player of the Tournament award.

Taking five wickets and scoring 50+ runs in the game, Deepti became the first player in history to do the same in an ODI knockout game (men or women) and also became the first player to score 50+ runs and take 5+ wickets in a Women’s World Cup game.

Additionally, the star all-rounder became the second player to take a five-wicket haul in a Women's World Cup final after England’s Anya Shrubsole’s performance against India in the 2017 final.

Deepti Sharma reflected on the win

After the win, Deepti collected her Player of the Tournament award and revealed how the win feels like a dream for her. She also thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament.

“Honestly, this is feeling like a dream because we have not been able to come out of that emotion. Feeling really nice I could contribute this way in a World Cup final. We have always thought about how we can use the takeaways from every match. Thanks to them (the people), this would not have been possible. As a team, we are feeling very happy,” Deepti Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

