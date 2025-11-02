Deepti Sharma etches her name into history books, becomes first to create major World Cup record Deepti Sharma achieved a historic record during India's Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa. Deepti scored a run-a-ball 58 in the final and has scored more than 200 runs in the World Cup 2025.

New Delhi:

India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name into the history books with a strong World Cup campaign with the bat and the ball. The star all-rounder put up a run-a-ball 58 in the final against South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

With her 58-run knock, Deepti now has scored 215 runs in seven innings in the World Cup 2025, with three half-centuries. She has also been highly penetrative with the ball and is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 scalps.

Meanwhile, Deepti has now created a major record as she has become the first player to score over 200 runs and take 15 wickets in a single edition of the Women's ODI World Cup.

Deepti had hit 53 in India's tournament opener against Sri Lanka and had scored another fifty against England before her highest tournament score of 58.

Meanwhile, the off-spinner has taken three or more wickets in an innings three times, with her 4/51 against England being her best performance with the ball. She had taken 3/54 against Sri Lanka and 3/45 against Pakistan earlier.

