Deepti Sharma equals Jhulan Goswami's legendary record as India women continue winning run in T20 WC

New Delhi:

The Indian women’s team has been in brilliant form in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Women in Blue kicked off their World Cup campaign with a victory against Pakistan and have followed it up with a win against the Netherlands as well, keeping their winning run alive.

After posting a total of 209 runs in the first innings, India limited the Netherlands to a score of 114, winning the game by 95 runs, registering their second win of the tournament.

One of the best performers on the side was the all-rounder Deepti Sharma, scoring 10 runs in two deliveries. Deepti conceded 26 runs in three overs with the ball and took one wicket to her name as well.

Doing so, the star all-rounder equalled the record of former India cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the list of players with the most wickets in international cricket. Both Jhulan Goswami and Deepti now sit at the top of the list with the joint-most wickets in international cricket, with 355 wickets each to their names.

Most wickets in Women’s international cricket

355 - Jhulan Goswami (IND)

355 - Deepti Sharma (IND)

335 - Katherine Sciver-Brunt (ENG)

332 - Ellyse Pelly (AUS)

327 - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)

318 - Shabnim Ismail (SA)

Also Read: India decimate Netherlands; Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana's heroic takes India on top of points table

Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on her side’s performance

After the game, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about the performance that the Indian team put in the game. She opined that the Women in Blue were exceptional with the bat, and a good performance in the first innings helped them set forth a solid foundation for the game.

“We were really good with the bat. Wasn't that easy a wicket. The way Smriti and Shafali batted, gave us a really good platform. Credit to them. She's someone who's really keen to bowl. Always ready whenever the team needs. Hopefully she'll become a great allrounder in the future. Right now I don't have a clear update (on Shreyanka). We're in a very good situation. Whatever we wanted to achieve in these two games, we've done that,” Harmanpreet Kaur said after the game.

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