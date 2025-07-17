Deepti Sharma credits star India batter for her extraordinary six against England women Star India women's batter Deepti Sharma was exceptional for her side in the first ODI of the ongoing three-game series against England women. In the game, Deepti went on to hit a brilliant shot and credited star batter for the inspiration.

Southampton :

India women got off to a stellar start to the ODI series against England women. Both sides locked horns in the first of three ODIs at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on July 16, and the clash saw England come in to bat first after winning the toss.

The first innings saw England put in a good show as the side posted a total of 258 runs. Coming out to chase the target, it was Deepti Sharma who put in a brilliant show for the Women in Blue, scoring 62* runs in 64 deliveries as India chased down the target and won the game by four wickets.

One of the biggest highlights from Deepti’s brilliant knock came in the 38th over of the second innings; facing Lauren Bell, Deepti went on to strike the ball clean over midwicket one-handed for a six. In true Rishabh Pant fashion, she also came forward and credited Pant for her shot selection.

“I was waiting for an opportunity like this. I wanted to build a partnership with Jemimah, scores 5-6 runs an over consistently.(On her sweep shots) I have worked a lot on it early days, and it helps on this kind of track. (On the one-handed six) I play these shots in practice, I picked that up from Rishabh Pant. We have played in England before, we enjoy these conditions,” Deepti Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet Kaur credits bowlers for stellar win

After the win, India women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about how great a feeling it is to win the first ODI. The skipper went on to credit her bowlers and Deepti Sharma for their performances in the game.

“Great feeling, credit goes to our bowlers and then the way Deepti played was brilliant. I feel we gave 20-30 runs extra, but we knew this was a good wicket to bat on. (On the fielding today) Fielding is something we are working on, we missed a few chances today but we will make it up next time,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.