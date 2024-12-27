Deepti Sharma creates history with six-wicket haul against West Indies in 3rd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deepti Sharma

Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara witnessed history today in the ongoing third ODI between India and West Indies. India all-rounder Deepti Sharma picked up six wickets for just 31 runs in 10 overs to register her third five-wicket haul in the ODI format. With this effort, she became the bowler with the most fifers for India in the format going past the left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht.

In fact, she also surpassed Jhulan Goswami and Neetu David along with Bisht as all of them picked two five-wicket hauls in their ODI careers. Deepti has now scalped three five-wicket hauls in just 98 ODIs and has 123 wickets to her name with the best figures reading 6/20.

Deepti, with her off-spin, stunned the West Indies batters as she sent back Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher and Ashmini Munisar during her spell. However, it was Renuka Singh who was the star with the new ball for India after losing the toss.

She left the visitors reeling at 9/3in the 5th over of the innings, sending back very early Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews, and Deandra Dottin, the West Indies' top three batters. Henry and Campbelle resisted the Indian attack scoring 61 and 46 runs respectively but none of their other batters reached the double-digits with Deepti running through their line-up.

Playing XIs

India - Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies - Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack