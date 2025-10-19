Deepti Sharma creates history, joins Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp in rare list during World Cup 2025 Deepti Sharma provided India with a much-needed breakthrough against England in their Women's World Cup clash in Indore. Deepti has joined an elusive list of players with her first scalp of the match.

New Delhi:

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name into the history books during India's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against England on Sunday, October 19. Deepti, the Indian mainstay in both departments, made the first strike for India in the all-important clash against England at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

England had won the toss and had opted to bat first in the crucial clash for both teams. The Three Lions had got off to a strong start with both Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones taking them past 50. While Beaumont didn't look comfortable at the crease, the openers put 73 for the first wicket as the Indian bowlers were searching for a breakthrough.

Deepti provided just that in her first over when she chanced her arm in the 16th. She cleaned the struggling Beaumont after the batter missed her sweep. With the scalp, Deepti completed her 150 wickets in ODIs and etched her name into the history books.

Deepti fourth player to achieve major record

Meanwhile, Deepti has become just the fourth player in the world to have achieved the rare double of scoring 2000 runs and taking 150 wickets in ODIs. She joins the list featuring Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp and Stafanie Taylor as the fourth player to have done so.

Players with double of 2000 runs and 150 ODI wickets:

4414, 166 - Ellyse Perry (AUS-W)

5873, 155 - Stafanie Taylor (WI-W)

3397, 172 - Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

2607, 150 - Deepti Sharma (IND-W)

Deepti joins Jhulan Goswami in major record too

Meanwhile, Deepti has joined legend Jhulan Goswami in another major record list. Deepti has become just the second Indian bowler to have taken at least 150 wickets in the ODI format. Goswami is the leading-wicket taker in the ODI format, having scalped 255 wickets in 204 matches.

Indians with most wickets in WODIs:

1 - Jhulan Goswami: 255 wickets in 204 matches

2 - Deepti Sharma: 151 wickets in 117 matches

3 - Neetu David: 141 wickets in 97 matches

4 - Nooshin Al Khadeer: 100 wickets in 78 matches

5 - Rajeshwari Gayakwad: 99 wickets in 64 matches