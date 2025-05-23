Deepti Sharma accuses teammate of theft, fraud; FIR registered India all-rounder Deepti Sharma and her family registered an FIR against Arushi Goel over theft and fraud. They accused the UP Warriorz batter of having duped them of INR 25 lakh and stated that the cricketer broke into their flat in Agra.

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma accused UP Warriorz teammate Arushi Goel of duping INR 25 lakh. Deepti’s brother, Sumit Sharma, also complained that Arushi broke into their house in Agra on April 22 and stole gold, silver and valuables worth INR 2 lakh in foreign currency. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Arushi, as ACP Sukanya Sharma confirmed.

“Deepti's brother, Sumit Sharma, approached the Sadar police station with the complaint. Prima facie, we found some truth in the complaint and filed an FIR under BNS sections 305 (a) (theft), 331 (3) (house breaking), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 352 (insulting someone with the intent to provoke a breach of peace),” she said.

The FIR meanwhile read: “The two cricketers became close over the years through their association in the same team. Then, Arushi and her parents started exploiting Deepti financially, citing family emergencies and financial distress.”

Deepti's brother further stated in his complaint: "My sister lost over Rs 25 lakh in the two-year period. When she confronted Arushi, the latter refused to return the amount,”. He further mentioned the incident when Arushi broke the locker in Deepti’s Agra flat and replaced the lock with a new one.

He added that the incident has caused significant distress to Deepti, who is currently in Bengaluru, preparing for the upcoming England tour.

Notably, Deepti and Arushi play for the same state as well. The latter played his last professional match in March 2024. She was part of the UP Warriroz team this year as well but didn’t feature in any of the matches.