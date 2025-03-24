Deepak Chahar tries to sledge MS Dhoni, gets bat treatment in jest from ex-CSK skipper - WATCH Deepak Chahar was up against his former side Chennai Super Kings for the first time after spending seven seasons in the IPL in yellow. Being in the blue corner as Ravi Shastri would say, Chahar resorted to have some fun with his former captain MS Dhoni and got some in return as well.

Deepak Chahar seemed a little extra motivated to perform and do well against his former team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he took the field for the Mumbai Indians for the first time in the IPL. Chahar even dismissed Rahul Tripathi very early in the Chennai Super Kings' innings after scoring an invaluable 28* off just 15 deliveries with the bat.

Even though CSK won the match, Mumbai Indians stretched their chase of 156 to the final over and had MS Dhoni stay unbeaten at the end. As Dhoni came into the middle to complete the formalities, Chahar decided to have some fun with his former captain. Chahar came close to Dhoni and started motivating his teammates to bowl well in the final few deliveries to him and Rachin Ravindra as he tried to sledge him jokingly.

Once the match came to an end with Dhoni staying unbeaten on zero, as the players of both teams were shaking hands, the former CSK skipper decided to have revenge as he acted as if he was hitting Chahar with his bat when the bowling all-rounder passed by him and did scare him even though it was just in jest.

Watch the videos of the incidents here:

Chahar bowled only a couple of overs and managed to take a wicket as Mumbai Indians, like CSK, deployed their spin attack with two internationals, one debutant and a part-timer. The likes of Mitchell Santner and debutant Vignesh Puthur gave CSK a hard time after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad killed the chase off with an imposing half-century.

Puthur gave a good account of himself with three wickets while Jacks and Santner also bowled well but MI dearly missed Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in their attack. CSK rode their way with three spinners and are likely to cause serious trouble against teams with batters, who are vulnerable against spin.