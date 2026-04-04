Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Deepak Chahar surpasses Praveen Kumar, only behind Trent Boult, Bhuvneshwar Kumar in legendary IPL record list

Deepak Chahar surpasses Praveen Kumar, only behind Trent Boult, Bhuvneshwar Kumar in legendary IPL record list

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Deepak Chahar moved to third on the list of most wickets in the first over of an IPL match, surpassing Praveen Kumar by dismissing KL Rahul. Despite his record-breaking start, Mumbai Indians suffered a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals.

Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar Image Source : BCCI
New Delhi:

Deepak Chahar has moved to number three on the list of most wickets in the first over of an IPL match. In the clash against Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai Indians pacer dismissed KL Rahul to surpass former cricketer Praveen Kumar on the legendary list. As things stand, only Trent Boult (32) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (27) are ahead of him on the all-time IPL record list. 

Meanwhile, despite sending Rahul early and also picking up the wicket of Ntish Rana in the powerplay, Mumbai couldn’t get the job done, suffering a six-wicket defeat. Sameer Rizvi, who starred in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, once again rose to the occasion, smacking 90 runs off 51 balls to win the game for the hosts at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He started slow, but once Rizvi found momentum, he was difficult to contain.

Most wickets in the first over of the IPL:

Player Wickets
Trent Boult 32
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 27
Deepak Chahar 16
Praveen Kumar 15
Sandeep Sharma 13
Zaheer Khan 12

Mumbai post 162 runs in first innings

Batting first, Mumbai struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking. Veteran Rohit Sharma departed after scoring 35 and after which, Suryakumar Yadav took over the business, but strike rate remained a concern. The wicket was sluggish in nature and that bothered the visitors as the likes of Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner couldn’t keep up with the strike rate that has become intractable in modern T20 cricket. Nevertheless, courtesy of their effort, Mumbai posted 162 runs in the first innings, which Rohit thought was competitive at the halfway mark.

As the bowlers handed a decent start, Mumbai were in the hunt in the initial phase before Rizvi arrived to the crease and changed the course of the game. With that, he was also adjudged the Player of the Match. The youngster also became the eighth cricketer to win three consecutive POTM titles in the IPL. 

Also Read:

Sameer Rizvi joins Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag in elite IPL club after stellar outing against MI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal set new IPL record, breaking Sehwag-Gambhir's feat

Why is Trent Boult not playing for MI in clash against DC in IPL 2026?
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Deepak Chahar Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals IPL 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\