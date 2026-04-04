Deepak Chahar surpasses Praveen Kumar, only behind Trent Boult, Bhuvneshwar Kumar in legendary IPL record list

New Delhi:

Deepak Chahar has moved to number three on the list of most wickets in the first over of an IPL match. In the clash against Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai Indians pacer dismissed KL Rahul to surpass former cricketer Praveen Kumar on the legendary list. As things stand, only Trent Boult (32) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (27) are ahead of him on the all-time IPL record list.

Meanwhile, despite sending Rahul early and also picking up the wicket of Ntish Rana in the powerplay, Mumbai couldn’t get the job done, suffering a six-wicket defeat. Sameer Rizvi, who starred in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, once again rose to the occasion, smacking 90 runs off 51 balls to win the game for the hosts at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He started slow, but once Rizvi found momentum, he was difficult to contain.

Most wickets in the first over of the IPL:

Player Wickets Trent Boult 32 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 27 Deepak Chahar 16 Praveen Kumar 15 Sandeep Sharma 13 Zaheer Khan 12

Mumbai post 162 runs in first innings

Batting first, Mumbai struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking. Veteran Rohit Sharma departed after scoring 35 and after which, Suryakumar Yadav took over the business, but strike rate remained a concern. The wicket was sluggish in nature and that bothered the visitors as the likes of Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner couldn’t keep up with the strike rate that has become intractable in modern T20 cricket. Nevertheless, courtesy of their effort, Mumbai posted 162 runs in the first innings, which Rohit thought was competitive at the halfway mark.

As the bowlers handed a decent start, Mumbai were in the hunt in the initial phase before Rizvi arrived to the crease and changed the course of the game. With that, he was also adjudged the Player of the Match. The youngster also became the eighth cricketer to win three consecutive POTM titles in the IPL.

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