IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar shares a throwback photo with CSK teammate Shane Watson

Chennai Super Kings Deepak Chahar is currently enjoying the best time in his professional career as the pacer has established his place in the playing XI of the three-time IPL champions. The 28-year-old also proved his credentials at the top level with a hat-trick against Bangladesh last year. Deepak was first Indian pacer to achieve the feat in the shortest format of the game while retaining the best T20 bowling figures of 6 wickets for mere seven runs.
On Thursday, the CSK bowler gave fans a peak inside his life before he achieved stardom as he took to Instagram to reveal a photo of him with Shane Watson 15 years ago and merged it nto a collage with a present day photo with the Oz cricketer.
15 years ago, Watson’s exploits as an all-rounder were famous throughout the globe and a 13-year-old Chahar was yet to find his way into the domestic circuit. In the older photo, Watson could be seen donning Australia’s training jersey in India during an India-Australia tour while a young and excited Deepak could be seen standing beside him. He captioned the photo, "15 years challenge beat that guys. One and only THE LEGENDARY Shane Watson . #never #stop #dreaming".
Deepak Chahar’s start to the season so far hasn’t been on the best of fronts as the cricketer tested positive for COVID-19 earlier after reaching the UAE, returned negative twice and resumed training with the CSK team.