Deepak Chahar reveals his comeback schedule; talks about his injuries, IPL and WPL

Follow us on Image Source : AP Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has been out of action for a while now, but after missing the whole of 2022 and the all-important T20 World Cup in 2022, the 30-year-old pacer is raring to go and preparing to go all in during the IPL this season.

Chahar, who was out due to a stress fracture and quad grade 3 tear, will represent Chennai Super Kings. "I working hard for the past two three months on my fitness, I am fully fit and preparing well for the IPL," Chahar told PTI.

"I had two big injures. One was stress fracture and one was quad grade 3 tear. They are both are very big injuries. You are out for months.

Anyone who comes back after the injury it takes time, especially for the fast bowlers. If I was a batter I would be playing way back long but as a fast bowler, when you have a stress fracture, it is very tough to get back on track. You can see other bowlers struggling with the back as well," he added.

Chahar further said that he believes that if he is bowling and batting the way he wants, chances will come on their own.

"I have lived by one rule all my life. If I am fully bowling the way I want, if I am batting the way I want, there is no stopping me. That was the basic rule with which I started my career. I don't care who is playing, who is not playing , my motive is to get fully fit and perform with the ball and bat 100 per cent. If I do that, I will get my chances," said Chahar who has also proved his value with the bat in his international career that began in 2018."

Since making his India debut in July 2018, he has managed to play in 13 ODIs and 24 T20s. Chahar also spoke about how IPL changed men's cricket, and WPL will help women on similar lines.

"IPL changed men's cricket forever, people got a lot of opportunities. Same thing will happen with Women's Premier League. Women's cricket will grow very fast as they will face international players very early in their careers. It will also help a lot of women cricketers who have not been able to make money and will fuel competition," said Chahar.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 2023: Here's looking at Rohit Sharma's mind blowing record against Australia in ODIs

The 2023 edition of the IPL will commence on March 31, and CSK will be in action against Gujarat Titans in the opening game of the tournament.

Latest Cricket News