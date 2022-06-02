CSK and India pacer Deepak Chahar gets hitched to Jaya Bharadwaj

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (DEEPAK CHAHAR) Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar marries Jaya Bharadwaj

Chennai Super Kings and India fast bowler Deepak Chahar on Wednesday got married to his fiance Jaya Bharadwaj in a private ceremony in Agra. Deepak who had proposed to Jaya in the stand while IPL 2021 still going on shared an adorable picture from the wedding on his official Instagram account.

Deepak Chahar who has been an inevitable part of the Chennai Super Kings setup and leads their pace attack had missed the entire IPL 2022 season due to injury concerns. The blue-eyed boy of Chennai Super Kings has been leading the pace attack for the four-time IPL champions and has also impressed cricketing pundits with his batting skills. Not so long ago, Chahar played a memorable knock of 69* against Sri Lanka in their backyard which helped India seal a victory. Chahar's all round performance with the bat and ball has continuously kept him in the scheme of things for the national colors.

The India pacer proposed Jaya in the stands after a match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021 whose second half was entirely played in the UAE.