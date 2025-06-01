Deepak Chahar injury update: Speedster's participation in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 under cloud Deepak Chahar missed the Mumbai Indians' Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans in Chandigarh due to the injury he picked during the team's last group-stage encounter against Punjab Kings. Chahar's participation remains under question as MI face PBKS.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings as they quest for a record-breaking sixth IPL title in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. MI defeated Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday by 20 runs in Mullanpur and there is short turnaround for them in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad as they look to keep their run going.

Meanwhile, MI are fretting over the fitness of Deepak Chahar, the speedster who suffered a niggle during the team's last league stage match against Punjab Kings. Chahar had left the field after bowling only one over and had returned to bowl two more. He also missed MI's Eliminator against the Titans.

Will Deepak Chahar play in Qualifier 2? Check what we know

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, MI are desperate to bring Chahar back in the team, however, his place in the Qualifier 2 is under the clouds. Only Chahar and Reece Topley went to the ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the eve of the match on Saturday.

Chahar had a padding above and under his left knee and was careful in taking support while taking the odd step on the ground. He was not seen in pain while walking. The report highlighted how physically challenging it is to play in Ahmedabad if a player has a hamstring-like issue. The climb to the dressing room is long, and the players also need to get out of the Players and Match Officials Area to take an elevator. Chahar's participation now depends on how he feels on Sunday.

MI bid for sixth IPL title

MI are bidding for a sixth IPL title that will put them on top of the most IPL crowns, clear of the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. MI started the season slow with one win in five matches, however, they bounced back in the second half and finished fourth.

Speaking on MI's turning point of the season, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene said, "The game against Delhi, when we got those three runouts and won was the turning point of our season. Because we were at that time five games, four losses, one win. That was a crucial match and Delhi was the top-of-the-table team. We did get a decent score but we didn't bowl well. It was a team win and that just gave us a lot of momentum."