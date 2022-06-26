Decoding Sanju Samson's exclusion from playing eleven vs Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Sanju Samson | File Photo

The news of Sanju Samson not being in the playing eleven spread like wildfire and set social media on fire. From bashing BCCI to the Indian Team, fans minced no words as they were surprised as well as furious over Samson's exclusion.

Samson's place in the Indian team has been up for debate more often than not. This selection warrants a question - Why was Sanju Samson selected in the squad if he wasn't going to be in the starting eleven?

Rahul Dravid has been following a specific pattern in his selection. He isn't tinkering with the team combination. For example, Axar Patel is playing at number 7, a place Jadeja will take. Since Gaikwad and Ishan have been given a long rope, Samson was expected to come out at number three for India.

But, Deepak Hooda has been given that slot. Hooda is a great all-rounder, but his inclusion doesn't make sense if we consider the World Cup down-under as the top three places will be taken up by Rohit, Rahul, and Kohli - pure batsmen. By this logic, Samson should have been slotted at number three. But, he isn't.

In management's defence, Samson hasn't really made the opportunities count. Even in the IPL season gone by, Sanju performed, but his scores were limited the to late 20s and 30s. He may have played an attacking brand of cricket, but consistently getting out in the 20s and 30s did not help his case.

On the contrary, Samson hasn't really been backed the way the team management backed Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, or even Ruturaj Gaikwad for that matter.

But one thing is clear, for a team that was as young as the one slated to take on Ireland, fans were sure of Samson's inclusion in the team. And is exclusion, if not because of any undisclosed injuries or fitness issues, says a lot about where the management stands on Sanju's place in the eleven.