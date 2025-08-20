Debutant Prenelan Subrayen reported for suspected bowling action during 1st ODI against Australia South African spinner Prenelan Subrayen made his ODI debut in the series opener against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday, having made his Test debut last month against Zimbabwe. Subrayen picked a wicket in his 10 overs, while conceding 46 runs.

Queensland:

South African spinner Prenelan Subrayen has been reported for a suspected bowling action during the first ODI against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday, August 19. Subrayen, who made his debut in the ODI series opener, will have to undergo an independent assessment of his bowling action at an ICC Accredited Testing facility after the match officials reported concerns regarding the legality of his action.

Subrayen will have to get his action assessed in 14 days, but until then, he will be allowed to play and bowl. The 31-year-old took one wicket in his 10-over spell, an important one of Travis Head on his debut, while conceding 46 runs on a wicket, which was helping the slower bowlers as his spin partner Keshav Maharaj knocked five Australian batters down.