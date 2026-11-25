Melbourne:

A bizarre dismissal unfolded in the Women's Big Bash League during the clash between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat. West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin arrived late at the crease and rather than being declared timed out, she was given a chance to survive through a delivery in open play.

The arrangement meant she could continue batting if the ball missed the stumps. However, Sarah Glenn hit the target with her delivery, leaving the 35-year-old dismissed for a golden duck without facing a single ball. Following the dismissal, the chat regarding the spirit of the game is back in trending.

Time-out rules and regulations in WBBL

A timed-out dismissal occurs when a new batter fails to arrive at the crease within the permitted time after a wicket falls. The fielding team must appeal for the umpires to enforce the dismissal. It is one of cricket’s rarest modes of getting out.

Following a successful appeal, the batter is given out. However, in WBBL is rule is slightly twisted, with the batter been given a lifeline. The next scheduled delivery will be bowled at an unattended set of stumps. The ball still counts as part of the over, but no additional batter is present to be dismissed. In this instance, Glenn had the opportunity to bowl at an unguarded wicket, creating an unusual moment in the WBBL.

Melbourne beat Brisbane

When it comes to the match, Melbourne defeated Brisbane by three wickets. Batting first, the visitors posted 137 runs at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. They lost wickets at regular intervals, as Sophie Molineux picked up four wickets for Melbourne. Hayley Matthews ended with two. For Brisbane, Lucy Hamilton and Sianna Ginger finished as the joint-leading scorers, with 21 runs each. Indian cricketer Yastika Bhatia made 15.

When it came to the chase, Tess Flintoff looked solid up front. She made 30 runs. However, Melbourne too lost wickets regularly. Georgia Wareham looked good in the middle overs, adding 29, before Courtney Webb and Annie Wikman won them the match in the final delivery of the match.

With the win, Melbourne climbed to fourth, while Brisbane moved to fifth on the points table.

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