Deandra Dottin comes out of international retirement ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Deandra Dottin has come out of international retirement to make herself available for selection for West Indies ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Dottin's U-turn on retirement has come nearly after two years. She was last seen in action in the international circuit in August 2022.

Dottin's last international tournament was the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham where she represented Barbados and played under the leadership of the incumbent West Indies captain Hayley Mathews.

"Representing West Indies in international cricket has always been a matter of great pride and passion for me," Dottin mentioned in a letter to Cricket West Indies (CWI), shared as a part of the board's statement.

"After a period of reflection and thoughtful dialogue with various parties within Cricket West Indies, including Cricket West Indies President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, I am pleased to inform you that I am eager to return to the game that I love, and contribute my utmost to the West Indies women's team across all formats, with immediate effect.

"I am confident that my experience, maturity, and skills will add value to the team as it has done in the past, and I am prepared to furnish my best efforts in every match and training session to ensure the team's winning trajectory in international cricket. Moreover, I am enthusiastic about mentoring younger players and contributing to the overall development of women's cricket in our region."

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, expressed delight at Deandra's return to international cricket and said that she can "add significant value to the West Indies Women's teams".

"Deandra is a player of immense ability and experience. We are pleased with her decision to return to international cricket and be eligible for selection. There is no doubt that she could add significant value to the West Indies Women's teams," said Bascombe in a statement.