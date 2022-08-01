Deandra Dottin announces retirement from West Indies cricket team

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER West indies women cricketer announces retirement.

Star all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who is the fastest centurion in women's T20I has announced her retirement from West Indies women's cricket team. The 31-year-old cited that she was no longer able to "adhere to the team culture and environment."

The self-proclaimed "world boss" announced her retirement on Twitter."There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome however, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion," Dottin said.

"With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently," she added.

Dottin has made no indication that she has retired from any other team barring West Indies.

She also tweeted about being keen on playing domestic cricket across the world."Thanks to all for the love and support in my past 14 years of playing cricket for the West Indies! I look forward to playing domestic cricket around the world," Dottin added.

Dottin became the first woman to score a century in the shortest format of the game during a World T20 match against South Africa in 2010.

Through her brilliant innings, she defied the widely accepted notion of the role of gender in the "gentlemen's game."

Dottin has also been openly critical of the paying disparity for men and women in cricket.

She has played over 260 International matches. She was on the top of the list when the West Indies Cricket Board awarded their first central contracts to women in 2010.

She has amassed 3727 ODI runs at an average of 30.54, including three hundreds, and 2697 T20I runs at 25.93, with two centuries.

(Inputs from PTI)

