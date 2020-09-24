Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gone so young: Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag mourn Dean Jones' sudden death

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passed away of cardiac arrest on Thursday in Mumbai. The saddening news shocked the whole world as the 59-year-old was in India for the broadcasting job of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Jones played 52 Test matches and 165 ODIs and was one of the key players of the Australian team during his playing days. He scored 3631 runs in the red-ball cricket and 6068 runs in the limited-overs format. The right-handed batsman was also part of the 1987 World Cup-winning team. In the later stage of his life, Jones tried his hands in the commentary job and was pretty successful in that too.

Jones was part of the IPL broadcasting channel Star Sports for the special panel in the Dugout show.

"We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," Star India said in their statement.

The cricketing fraternity was left shocked by the saddening news as India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and wrote: "Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones - @cricketcomau,"

Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones 🙏 - @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/pckNBow5Sv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 24, 2020

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag also paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Aussie. "Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him," Sehwag wrote.

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

