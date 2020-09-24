Dean Jones death: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab Players wears black armband to pay tribute

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Dean Jones.

With the untimely demise of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai of a cardiac arrest, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab have taken the field in Dubai during Thursday’s IPL 2020 clash wearing a black armband to pay tribute to the 59-year-old former cricketer.

The development was confirmed by an IPL Governing Council official, who told news agency ANI that black armbands are a mark of respect.

"Yes, it has been decided that the players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for Dean Jones," the official said.

Earlier Star India, for whom Dean Jones was serving as a commentator during the ongoing IPL 2020 from Mumbai, confirmed the news of Dean’s death by cardiac arrest.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," Star India said in an official statement.

Earlier, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to mourn his death from UAE, where he is currently with his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1309083592367263744

