DC-W vs MI-W Pitch Report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi play in WPL 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will kick off the Delhi leg of the ongoing second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted 11 matches and majority of those, especially for RCB matches, witnessed massive crowds and the same is expected for the games in Delhi. As far as the points table is concerned, DC vs MI is the top of the table clash with both teams winning three out of four matches so far. MI are on top currently thanks to their superior net run-rate.

The two teams faced in the opening match of the season as well and served a last-ball thriller for the fans. S Sajana was the star of the match smashing a six off Alice Capsey when MI needed five runs off the last ball in the 172-run chase. For the same reason, the first match in Delhi this season is expected to be thrilling as both teams will be keen on taking a step towards making it to the final. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to host its first match of the season today and let us know more in detail about the venue:

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was as flat as it could be during the World Cup last year. Big scores were posted batting first with South Africa crossing the 400-run mark too. Similar pitch conditions are expected to be on offer. However, last year, the pitch was sluggish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the home team Delhi Capitals struggled a lot. But for now, chasing will be a better option looking at the way the pitch played in ODI World Cup

Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi T20 Numbers Game (IPL 2023 matches considered)

Matches Played - 7

Matches won batting first - 3

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average first innings score - 176

Highest total recorded in 1st innings - 223/3 by CSK vs DC

Highest total chased - 182 by DC vs RCB

Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur