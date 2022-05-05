IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Delhi vs Hyderabad match

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Delhi vs Hyderabad matchLive Streaming details
Where can you watch DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 online?
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar
When is the DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022?
Thursday, 5th May
At what time does DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 being played?
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Full Squad
Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey