Follow us on Image Source : IPL SRH are all set to take on DC in the 50th match of the IPL

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Delhi vs Hyderabad match

Where can you watch DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022?

Thursday, 5th May

At what time does DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey