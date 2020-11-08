Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: DC, SRH eye place in final

Indian T20 League
New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2020 18:04 IST
DC vs SRH Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on indiatvnews.com. The winners secures a place in the final of IPL 2020 when they face Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals had lost to MI in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament, while Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator to proceed further in the tournament. Delhi Capitals faced a humbling defeat and one can expect significant changes in the side as they face a do-or-die match against SRH, who have beaten them on both the occasions in the current edition. SRH, meanwhile, are upbeat after they produced an all-round performance to beat RCB. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Online on indiatvnews.com.

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on indiatvnews.com. The winner enters the final, the loser gets knocked out.

Brief Preview: In pursuit of booking a berth in the final and moving closer to the coveted IPL trophy, Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in the second Qualifier of the on-going IPL 2020. It has been a contrasting tale of both these sides, especially in the latter stage of the tournament. While the Capitals have been struggling to register a win, SRH have peaked at the right time. [BRIEF PREVIEW]

