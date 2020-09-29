Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score IPL 2020: SRH look to open account against DC

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of DC vs SRH live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. After winning back to back games, Delhi Capitals look to continue momentum against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Delhi played dominant cricket in all three departments against Chennai Super Kings in their previous game, while SRH have struggled to adapt to UAE conditions in their initial games. In their opening encounter, despite opener Jonny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) putting Sunrisers in a winning position in a chase of 164, the team failed to cross the line. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the middle-order failed to fire and the team settled for a below-par total which the bowling unit couldn't defend. Wriddhiman Saha was particularly slow and would be expected to play an innings more suitable to the format. Sunrisers spinners led by Rashid Khan continue to impress but the side is lacking an out and out pace bowler who can hit the deck and push the batsman back off a good length. Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake is an option but with only four overseas slots available, his inclusion looks unlikely. Here you can find all the updates of DC vs SRH live match.

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

17.30 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live IPL match.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage