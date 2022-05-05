Follow us on Image Source : IPL DC are all set to take on SRH in the 50th match of the IPL at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Delhi vs Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022, Match No. 50

Thursday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Venue Details

Batting friendly conditions Help for spinners Average 1st innings total in T20s: 157

Head to Head

Total games: 20

SRH: 11

DC: 9

Dream 11 for DC vs SRH: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Chetan Sakariya

Probable Playing XI for DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022?

Thursday, 5th May

At what time does DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey