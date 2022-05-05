DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Delhi vs Hyderabad

DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Delhi vs HyderabadMatch Details
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2022, Match No. 50
Thursday, 7:30 PM
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Venue Details
- Batting friendly conditions
- Help for spinners
- Average 1st innings total in T20s: 157
Head to Head
Total games: 20
SRH: 11
DC: 9
Dream 11 for DC vs SRH: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Chetan Sakariya
Probable Playing XI for DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Live Streaming details
Where can you watch DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch DC vs SRH the 50th Match of IPL 2022 online?
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar
Full Squad
Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey