DC vs RR Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, stats and records

High on confidence with contrasting wins in their respective matches, table toppers Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 36 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Delhi put an all-round show to outsmart bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in a one-sided affair on Tuesday while Kartik Tyagi produced a magical last over to stun Punjab Kings, who needed just three runs off the last over.

New signings

The table-toppers have no injury concerns as of yet and are without the services of England's all-rounder Chris Woakes, who pulled out before the second phase of the tournament began. The team will continue to enjoy the riches of in-form Shreyas Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 47 in the first game. DC also roped in Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis to replace the outgoing Englishman.

IN: Ben Dwarshuis, Shreyas Iyer

OUT: Chris Woakes

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson’s RR face an uphill task to secure a top-4 finish in the group stage. Unluckily, the side also suffered a loss of primary first-team overseas stars like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

The franchise announced the acquisition of current world no.1 T20I spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to their ranks.

IN: Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips

OUT: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye

Full squads

Delhi Capitals (DC) Rishabh Pant (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips

Head-to-head

DC vs RR Head to Head

Matches: 23

DC Won: 11

RR Won: 12