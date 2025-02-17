Monday, February 17, 2025
     
  5. DC vs RCB WPL 2025 live score: Delhi Capitals take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Live now

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Feb 17, 2025 18:32 IST, Updated : Feb 17, 2025 18:42 IST
Image Source : WPL Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning.

DC vs RCB WPL 2025 live score: 2024 finalists Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are up against each other in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2025. Both the teams have got off to a winning start. The Royals defeated Gujarat Giants after chasing down 202, the first instance of a 200-run chase in the WPL. The Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in their opener in a dramatic last-ball thriller to open their account. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :DC vs RCB WPL 2025 Latest Match Updates

  • Feb 17, 2025 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RCB WPL 2025 Live Score: 2024 finalists face each other!!

    It's the 2024 finalists - Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - who will have a crack at each other in the fourth match of WPL 2025. The two teams head into this clash after winning their opening games. This shall be a cracking of a contest. Toss not far, stay tuned with us.

