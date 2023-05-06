DC vs RCB: Powered by Phil Salt, Delhi Capitals thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 50th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday. In the game played at DC's homeground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, the David Warner-led team won by seven wickets. Coming to bat first after winning the toss, the RCB batters managed to score 181/4 in 20 overs. In response, DC batters chased the target in just 16.4 overs.

RCB openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis made a slow start as they scored 51/0 in the powerplay. However, they stabilized the innings before Faf got dismissed by scoring 45 runs off 32 balls. Maxwell got out for a duck and Mahipal Lomror came to the crease. He smashed his first fifty and remained unbeaten at 54 (29). Just when things started working for RCB, Kohli got dismissed after scoring 55 off 46 balls. In the match, Kohli reached the 7000-run mark and became the first player to smash 1000 runs against DC. Coming to bat towards the end, Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat scored 11 runs and 8 runs, respectively.

While Mitchell Marsh scalped two wickets for DC, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar picked 1 wicket each.

When it comes to Delhi's batting, David Warner and Philip Salt showed their intent from the first over, they smashed boundaries and dominated the game. Warner 22 (14), however got dismissed in the sixth over. Phil Salt didn't let the momentum shift as he built another partnership with Mitchell Marsh, who was dismissed after scoring 26 off 17 balls. Karn Sharma dismissed Phil Salt but it was too late by then. Salt smashed 87 off 45 balls including 8 fours and 6 sixes. Rilee Rossouw and Axar Patel finished the match and scored 35 runs and 8 runs, respectively.

Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma and Harshal Patel scalped 1 wicket each for RCB.

RCB failed to climb to the third position in the points table and are at the fifth position with 10 points. On the other hand, DC have jumped one position to the 9th spot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

