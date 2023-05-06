DC vs RCB: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals are all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground Delhi, on Saturday. Both teams will play their 10th game of IPL 2023. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

​Pitch Report - DC vs RCB

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 139. It decreases to 133 runs in the 2nd innings.The deck at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is favourable for batters. The pitch can be advantageous for spinners as the match progresses.

Will Toss Matter?

The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first. Out of 13 T20I matches played here, four have been won by team batting first and nine have been won by the team bowling first.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 13

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 139

Average 2nd Innings scores: 133

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded 212/3 (19.1 Ov) by RSA vs IND

Lowest total recorded 120/10 (19.3 Ov) by SL vs RSA

Highest score chased 212/3 (19.1 Ov) by RSA vs IND

Lowest score defended 96/7 (20 Ov) by INDW vs PAKW

Full Squads -

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Latest Cricket News