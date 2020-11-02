Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: Rabada removes Philippe

Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: RCB 40/1 in 6 overs against DC in Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 Match Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on indiatvnews.com. The winner tonight will secure a berth in the playoff stage, becoming the only second side after Mumbai Indians to proceed to the next round. The Delhi Capitals have lost their last four matches and Virat Kohli 's men will aim to inflict another defeat to the side which is down on morale. The loser of the game will have to wait for the result of the league stage's final game, MI vs SRH tomorrow to find if they qualify for the playoffs. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates and Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Live Match Online on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING

19:57 IST: Nortje to Padikkal, FOUR! Marginally outside off and on length, and Padikkal simply places it away to perfection.

19:52 IST: Rabada to Padikkal, FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! Padikkal slams it towards the midwicket boundary.

19:46 IST: Rabada to Philippe, OUT! Philippe goes for the aerial route but fails to connect it completely. He finds Prithvi Shaw at point.

19:39 IST: Sams to Philippe, FOUR! First four in the 14th delivery. Short-pitched and width outside off and Philippe pulls it away towards deep midwicket.

19:37 IST: Padikkal and Philippe are yet to hit a boundary in the first two overs. Great energy from the Capitals' fielder so far -- they look charged up for this clash.

19:35 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls the second over.

19:33 IST: Tidy over from Daniel Sames. Four off the first over.

19:28 IST: Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal open for RCB. Daniel Sams to bowl the first over for DC.

19:22 IST: The fight for the second playoff spot commences in eight minutes!

19:16 IST: Virat Kohli (RCB captain): "Pressure in big games can be a funny thing. Whatever total you get the other team has to chase it. We have to play good cricket, consistently we have done well, we have had a few bad games which is acceptable and in a tournament like this it is competitive, but we still have good spirits as a side and looking forward to this encounter today. We have been in this situation before, the three finals we played before we probably had to go through like this in all those editions. The mindset was simple win the game, move ahead and you don't think of other possibilities."

19:12 IST: Shreyas Iyer (DC Captain): "We will bowl first. Dew is going to play a massive role. Looking at the previous games the surface was a belter. This track is also looking amazing to bat on. So chasing we would be having a certain total in our mind and we would be having a clear idea on the run rate as well - considering those factors we decided to bowl. We have three changes - Rahane, Axar and Sams come in. It's a complicated situation to be in but IPL is such an amazing tournament to be in, it can surprise you any moment, I personally feel this is a great opportunity for us to get into second place. We will keep those things in mind and go in with that mindset."

19:08 IST: Watch the toss, as Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl:

19:06 IST: PLAYING XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

19:03 IST: Ajnkya Rahane, Axar Patel and Daniel Sams come in for the Delhi Capitals. Shivam Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed replace Gurkeerat Mann and Navdeep Saini for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

19:00 IST: TOSS UPDATE! Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi

18:57 IST: Delhi Capitals reached the playoff in the previous edition too, but they finished at third spot and were knocked out in the second qualifier. Shreyas Iyer's men will aim for the second spot this time.

18:50 IST: RCB are eyeing their first playoff qualification since the 2016 edition, when the side reached the final of the tournament.

18:35 IST: Delhi Capitals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in their first clash this season. Can the DC put their losing streak behind and bring up their A game against Virat Kohli's men?

A high intensity game coming your way as the two teams will be fighting for a playoffs spot.



A high intensity game coming your way as the two teams will be fighting for a playoffs spot.

18:25 IST: What happens if teams are tied on Points and NRR? READ TO FIND OUT

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 Match Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on indiatvnews.com. The stage is set for a thrilling finale to the IPL league stage, and tonight, we will find the second team which qualifies for the playoffs.

Brief Preview: Both the sides were looking like favourites to clinch the trophy this year, at least in the first half of the tournament. However, a slump in their winning record has led to a 'virtual knockout' situation. The loser of the contest can still qualify for playoffs but it will depend on the performance of other teams. Hoping to join Mumbai Indians (MI) up top, both teams will work their fingers to the bone to book playoffs berth. [FULL PREVIEW]

