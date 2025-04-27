DC vs RCB, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals are back at the Kotla and will be up against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who would have some unfinished business to settle with their local boy, Virat Kohli returning to his den. The winner of the clash will get to 14 points and that will be either team's target on Sunday.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals would have taken a huge sigh of relief with a solid win in Lucknow after a few iffy games, which saw them lose two and win one, that too in a Super Over. 12 points in eight games is as comfortable as it can get and hence, many are surprised how good the Capitals have been, though a bit understated. Sunday gives them the opportunity to set the cat amongst the pigeons by becoming the first team to get to 14 points as they take on the familiar foes, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

RCB finally got the first win at home in the ongoing season of the IPL and would now be a little more confident as they seek a spotless away record, especially since they have some unfinished business against the Capitals. KL Rahul, a Bengaluru boy, ruffled quite a few feathers with that Kantara celebration marking his territory in his city against the home team and now Virat Kohli will be keen to replicate some of it, or at least his and RCB fans would want so, as the local boy returns to the capital.

Faf du Plessis will likely return for the Capitals after missing the last four games. Du Plessis last played against his former franchise, RCB, and if fit, will be keen to get back against the three-time finalists and perform as he has done in the IPL and across T20 leagues around the world in the last 18-24 months or so. The rest of the lineups for both teams look settled and it should be a cracker in Kotla as the two trophy-less teams with some history lock horns.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 46, DC vs RCB

Karun Nair, Phil Salt, Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David (vc), Krunal Pandya, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Josh Hazlewood

Probable Playing XIIs

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera/T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma