DC vs RCB head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 46 With Delhi Capitals all set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides ahead of the upcoming clash between both teams.

New Delhi:

Game 46 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Delhi Capitals taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27. It is worth noting that with the playoffs approaching soon, both sides will hope to put in a good performance in the upcoming game.

It is interesting to note that Delhi Capitals have been in exceptional form in the ongoing IPL. They currently occupy second place in the standings with six wins and two losses in eight matches. With 12 points to their name, the side sits in a comfortable position now, and they will hope to maintain their momentum.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are just behind Delhi Capitals in the standings. Led by Rajat Patidar, the side sits in third place in the standings with six wins and three losses in nine matches. With both sides well in the race for the playoffs, the sides will hope to put in a good performance.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken on each other in the IPL 35 times. Delhi Capitals have won the tie 19 times, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the clash 16 times.

DC IPL 2025 squad: K.L. Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijhay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

RCB IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.