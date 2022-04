IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS Live Score Latest Updates: Tim Seifert tests Covid-19 positive, DC vs PBKS match in doubt IPL 2022, DC VS PBKS: Get the Live Cricket Score, Latest Updates, Covid-19 news, Ball by Ball Commentary, Full Scorecard, Highlights and Cricket News as Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings in IPL Match 32 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.