DC vs PBKS LIVE cricket score: KL Rahul takes command in Delhi, LSG looking for wickets

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals head into their next home game still searching for a steady run of results. What began with promise has slipped into inconsistency and with Punjab Kings arriving unbeaten, the margin for error feels thinner than ever.

A couple of early wins had set things up nicely for Delhi, but the campaign hasn’t quite held together since. Losses have crept in and even their recent victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad needed a last-ball push. The batting, meanwhile, has been patchy. KL Rahul is beginning to find his timing again, while Pathum Nissanka has alternated between quick cameos and early dismissals. The No. 3 position, in particular, has been unsettled, with multiple changes and little reward.

There have been brief positives, though. Nitish Rana showed glimpses of his class in the last match, but others haven’t managed to string together performances. Sameer Rizvi’s early spark has dimmed and Axar Patel is still waiting for a meaningful contribution with the bat.

With the ball, Lungi Ngidi has been the standout, keeping things competitive even without Mitchell Starc in the lineup. The spin department, though, hasn’t quite clicked, and that remains an area Delhi will want more from, especially at home.

Punjab, meanwhile, have looked like a side with few worries. They’ve handled big chases, put up imposing totals and found contributors across the lineup. Arshdeep Singh’s rhythm has added bite to their attack and even part-time options have chipped in when needed.