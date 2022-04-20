DC vs PBKS Dream 11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for DC vs PBKS

DC vs PBKS Dream 11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11 Team, Probable Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab KingsMatch Details
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
Match No. 32 of IPL 2022
Wednesday, 7:30 PM
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Venue Stats
Average first innings total: 195.3
Average powerplay score: 53.0
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Brabourne is a high-scoring pitch and is favourable for batsmen.
Probable Playing XI for DC vs PBKS
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Dream 11 for DC vs PBKS
Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada(vc), Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar
Full Squad
Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Live Streaming details
Where can you watch DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 online?
Hotstar
When is the DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022?
Wednesday, 20th April
At what time DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 being played?
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai