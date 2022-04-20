DC vs PBKS Dream 11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for DC vs PBKS

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Punjab Kings celebrationg a wicket

DC vs PBKS Dream 11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11 Team, Probable Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Match No. 32 of IPL 2022

Wednesday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Venue Stats

Average first innings total: 195.3

Average powerplay score: 53.0

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne is a high-scoring pitch and is favourable for batsmen.

Probable Playing XI for DC vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Dream 11 for DC vs PBKS

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada(vc), Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar

Full Squad

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022?

Wednesday, 20th April

At what time DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai