DC-W vs MI-W WPL Match Score Live: Delhi Capitals fight to remain alive, Mumbai Indians search for momentum DC-W vs MI-W WPL Match Score Live: Delhi Capitals, bottom of the WPL table, face Mumbai Indians amid form and balance issues. DC seek momentum after recent defeats, while MI, despite injury concerns and opening woes, remain second thanks to key performers and a positive NRR.

Vadodara:

DC-W vs MI-W WPL Match Score Live: Delhi Capitals enter their upcoming WPL clash against Mumbai Indians under mounting pressure, having failed to live up to expectations. Despite being three-time finalists and boasting a strong squad on paper, Delhi find themselves last on the table after four games, with just two points and a net run rate of -0.856.

A heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous outing underlined their inconsistency, though Shafali Verma and Lucy Hamilton showed resilience by rebuilding the innings from 10 for 4 to 166. While Delhi’s batting has largely held up, their bowling has yet to function cohesively.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have endured disruptions of their own. Hayley Matthews’ early injury has unsettled their combinations, and their opening pairs have struggled to provide solid starts. The burden has often fallen on Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur. Bowling resources were stretched in their last match without Shabnim Ismail, but Amelia Kerr has stood out, leading the wicket charts with 10 scalps. Despite setbacks, MI remain second with four points and a positive net run rate.