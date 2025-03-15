DC vs MI, WPL 2025 final pitch report: How surface at Brabourne Stadium can play? With the stage set for the WPL 2025 final as Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, let us have a look at how the pitch could be in play for the upcoming game.

The stage is set for the final of the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 15, and it is interesting to note that both sides have put in excellent performances to reach the summit clash of the competition.

It is interesting to note that Delhi Capitals became the first side to reach the WPL 2025 final after they finished in first place in the standings. The side won five of the eight matches that they played in the competition and secured the top spot in the standings.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians qualified for the final after a secure win against Gujarat Giants in the knockout game. Notably, this will be Delhi Capitals’ third straight final; the side lost the summit clash to MI in WPL 2023 and then lost the final again to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024.

Ahead of the upcoming final in Mumbai, many have come forward and raised the question of how the pitch could play in the WPL 2025 final.

Brabourne Stadium Pitch Report:

The surface at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is one that is preferred by the batters. With the ball coming on the bat nicely, a high-scoring encounter could be in play for the upcoming game.

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (C), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Nandini Kashyap, N Charani, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Mathews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G. Kamalini, Yastika Bhatia, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail.