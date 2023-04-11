DC vs MI: Sunil Gavaskar believes lack of partnerships is hurting Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians suffer in first two games in IPL

DC vs MI: Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes Mumbai Indians' ongoing struggle in IPL 2023 is due to their lack of partnerships. Mumbai Indians are suffering in the tournament with no wins in two matches. They have looked flat in both batting and bowling as they have not shown their spark until now.

Legendary cricketer Gavaskar stated that they lack partnerships. "MI has been seen struggling continuously in this regard. MI should have built their innings on short but useful partnerships between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but they failed," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody stated that Warner needs to set the tempo for the team. Delhi Capitals are also winless in the competition as they have suffered three back-to-back losses. Their batting is under-firing while their bowling is also suffering. Captain David Warner has also been criticised due to his low strike rate. "It's not just the volume of runs David Warner needs to score for Delhi Capitals. He also needs to set the tempo in the powerplays, which has gone a little down," Moody said on Warner. "I would love to see him take the game head-on early, especially when the impact substitute rule provides the team more flexibility," he added.

