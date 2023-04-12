DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma goes past AB de Villiers, equals Gautam Gambhir as MI register first win of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma stressed on the importance of seniors stepping up for Mumbai Indians after losing their previous game against Chennai Super Kings. And the MI skipper led from the front standing up in the game against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (April 11).

He scored 65 runs returning to form at the crucial time for the five-time champions helping the side chase down 173 runs. It turned out to be a thriller eventually with MI reaching the target off the last ball when they needed two runs. But they were always in control of the chase, thanks to their captain Rohit.

Rohit scored his 41st IPL fifty and most importantly, this turned out to be his 26th half-century in winning cause. In this aspect, he went past AB de Villiers who scored 25 fifties in winning cause during his illustrious IPL career. Interestingly, David Warner missed out on extending his lead to top this list as his fighting knock of 51 runs went in vain.

Shikhar Dhawan is at the second position in the list of most fifties in winning cause in the cash-rich league. While Warner has scored 35 half-centuries, the PBKS skipper Dhawan has breached the 50-run mark on 33 occasions in winning causes.

The MI captain also levelled Gautam Gambhir in this aspect who already has 26 fifties in the winning cause for his IPL teams. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers scored 40 half-centuries in his IPL career and with 25 fifties in winning cause, he is at the fifth spot.

Rohit Sharma also went past David Warner in the list of Most Player of the Match awards winning his 19th one in the DC vs MI clash. Overall, he is at the third place with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle occupying the top two positions having won the award 25 and 22 times respectively.

