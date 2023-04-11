DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians register maiden win at IPL 2023, beat Delhi Capitals in nail-biter

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians opened their account at the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League as they beat Delhi Capitals in a thriller on Tuesday. In the match which was played at DC's homeground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, MI registered a win by 6 wickets. Coming to bat first after losing the toss, Delhi were bundled out at 172 runs in 19.4 overs. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians completed the chase on the last ball of the final over.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got off to a great start for Mumbai Indians. Rohit scored 65 runs in 45 balls, which included 6 fours and 4 long sixes before getting dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. Ishan who was run out due to lack of coordination played innings of 31 runs. Apart from this, Tilak Verma, who came at number three, scored 41 runs. Star batter Suryakumar Yadav was duck out. Cameron Green and Tim David took the charge in the end to give Mumbai the win in the last over. MI captain Rohit and Piyush Chawla performed brilliantly for their team and emerged as the match-winners.

The Delhi Capitals bowlers failed to make an impact and proved to be very expensive. Mukesh Kumar took 2 wickets for 30 runs in 2 overs and Mustafizur Rahman managed to take 1 wicket.

When it comes to Delhi's batting, David Warner stabilized the team's innings from the beginning. The other opener Prithvi Shaw returned to the pavilion after scoring just 15 runs. After this, Manish Pandey scored 26 runs before getting dismissed. Then came the debutant Yash Dhull who managed to score just 2 runs. Lalit Yadav contributed 2 runs as well. Captain Warner scored 51 runs off 47 balls, which included 6 fours. In the end, Axar Patel did a stormy batting and scored 54 runs off just 25 balls. Abhishek Porel scored 1 run, and Kuldeep Yadav failed to score any runs. It was because of Axar that the Capitals reached a score of 172.

Piyush Chawla took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs. Apart from this, Jason Behrendorff took 3 wickets for 33 runs in 3 overs. Riley Meredith took 2 wickets and Hrithik Shokeen took 1 wicket.

