IPL 2020: MI pacers and Kishan deliver body blow to Delhi Capitals’ play-off ambitions in 9-wicket win

Image Source : IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah (left) successfully appeals for the wicket of DC batsman Rishabh Pant (not in photo) in Dubai on Saturday.

From being title contender to staring at a knockout from the IPL, Delhi Capitals are now in deep trouble with their fourth consecutive loss with the latest coming against table-toppers Mumbai Indians, who ran through the capital outfits in a 9-wicket win in Dubai.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult became the stars of the show with three wickets apiece to restrict DC at a 110/9. Bumrah’s 3/17 also ended DC pacer Kagiso Rabada’s monopoly in the Purple Cap race with the duo now tied on 23 wickets each. Chasing the target, MI felt discomfort as Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 72 runs off 47 balls to chase down the target by the 15th over.

Put into bat first, DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw both fell to Boult in the first three overs after which captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant held on until the 11th over. Iyer was eventually was stumped off Rahul Chahar in the 11th over after which Bumrah ran through the DC batting order.

Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Harshal Patel all fell to him and DC were left 87/7 wickets at the end of the 16th over. Kagiso Rabada led the effort from the lower middle order and took them past the 100-run mark.

In reply, Ishan Kishan scored his third half-century in IPL 2020 and sixth overall to help MI win their ninth game of the season. He first had a 68-run stand with Quinton de Kock (26 off 28) for the opening wicket and then wrapped up the game in the next four overs with Suryakumar Yadav unbeaten at 15 on the other end.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage