DC vs MI, FINAL, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the final clash of the Women's Premier League on the 26th of March, Sunday. Both teams will be geared up and will want to clinch the title of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Final of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be held on the 26th of March, Sunday.

Where will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Final of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

When will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Final of WPL 2023 start?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST

Where can we watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Final of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Final of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Delhi Capitals road to final:

DC vs RCB (March 5) - DC won by 60 runs

DC vs UPW (March 7) - DC won by 42 runs

DC vs MI (March 9) - MI won by 8 wickets

DC vs GG (March 11) - DC won by 10 wickets

DC vs RCB (March 13) - DC won by 6 wickets

DC vs GG (March 16) - GG won by 11 runs

DC vs MI (March 20) - DC won by 9 wickets

DC vs UPW (March 21) - DC won by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians road to final:

MI vs GG (March 4) - MI won by 143 runs

MI vs RCB (March 6) - MI won by 9 wickets

MI vs DC (March 9) - MI won by 8 wickets

MI vs UPW (March 12) - MI won by 8 wickets

MI vs GG (March 14) - MI won by 55 runs

MI vs UPW (March 18) - MI won by 5 wickets

MI vs DC (March 20) - DC won by 9 wickets

MI vs RCB (March 21) - MI won by 4 wickets

MI vs UPW (March 24) - MI won by 72 runs

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, and Aparna Mandal

