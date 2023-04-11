DC vs MI: Why Jofra Archer and Khaleel Ahmed are not playing in Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Khaleel Ahmed and Jofra Archer miss DC vs MI clash

DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in the 16th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Both teams are yet to win their first match in the tournament and look to open their mark on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer continues to be out of the team.

Why Jofra Archer is not playing for MI?

Jofra Archer missed the previous game due to an elbow issue. Sharma had said that they wanted to give him rest precautionary. There were doubts about whether Archer has recovered enough to feature in the team.

Meanwhile, Sharma said that Archer is still not available. "We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games and didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other change is about the impact on players. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up. Jofra is not available," Sharma said at the toss.

Why Khaleel Ahmed is not playing for DC?

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are missing the services of fast-bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who bowled only 2 overs in DC's previous game against RR. It was stated that he has suffered a hamstring injury. David Warner also stated that he has an injury. "We would have done the same thing. For me it is about finding a rhythm and as a whole group, we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in place of him. Also, Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground," Warner said.

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

