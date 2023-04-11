DC vs MI: Who is Yash Dhull? Player to make IPL debut in Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yash Dhull makes his IPL debut

DC vs MI: David Warner's Delhi Capitals look to turn their fortunes in IPL 2023 as they face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday. Both teams are winless in the tournament so far with DC going down in three, while MI lost 2 games. Meanwhile, Delhi made a couple of changes in their team and included uncapped Indian player Yash Dhull.

Who is Yash Dhull?

Yash Dhull is India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain, who brought the 5th title for the nation in February 2022. Dhull is a top-order batter and has risen up the ranks in the previous year. He was India's third-highest run-scorer in the World Cup with 229 runs in 4 innings.

In the IPL mega auction in 2022, Dhull was picked by Delhi Capitals. Dhull has played in Indian domestic tournaments like Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. Following the mega achievement at the U-19 level, Dhull was picked by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2022 for INR 50 lakh. However, he had to wait for the next season to play a game. Dhull has played in Indian domestic tournaments like Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. He made his first class debut for Delhi in february 2022. His leadership skills have even seen him become the captain of Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. The side also features veteran Ishant Sharma and Nitish Rana.

Speaking about Dhull's domestic record, the uncapped Indian has played 15 first-class matches, where he has scored 1145 runs and has hit 4 tons and 4 half tons. He has featured in 7 List-A games and has hit 191 runs in them, including a fifty. Dhull has also played 8 T20s and has scored 363 runs including 3 fifties.

Delhi Capitals made a few changes as Khaleel Ahmed and Rilee Roussouw were dropped and Mustafizur Rahman and Dhull were picked. "We would have done the same thing. For me it is about finding a rhythm and as a whole group, we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in place of him. Also, Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground," Warner said at the toss.

Latest Cricket News