DC vs MI, IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah sets Twitter on fire after spirited show against Delhi Capitals

Image Source : IPL Bumrah dismissed Powell with a searing yorker

Jasprit Bumrah was at his fiery best as he finished his spell against Delhi Capitals with three big wickets against his name.

Bumrah was the chief architect of MI's clinical bowling performance as he sent Marsh, Shaw, and Powell back in the hut. All deliveries were great, but the ones to Shaw and Powell in particular were pretty special.

Bumrah Bowled a scary short ball to Shaw, who in a bid to get out of the way, ended up gloving it to the keeper. During the backend of the first innings, DC were looking to get a move on with Powell still at the crease, but Bumrah had other plans.

He came to bowl the penultimate over and bowled a searing yorker to dismiss the dangerous Powell.

Jaspirt's fiery performance was sure to attract a lot of attention, and Twitter, as expected, things to say. Here are some of the best reactions.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, DC eventually ended up getting 159 on board. It's a must win game for Delhi Capitals if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed