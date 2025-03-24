DC vs LSG Pitch report: How will surface at Visakhapatnam play for IPL 2025 Match 4? Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will start their campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season today in Vizag. This is the first game in this IPL edition at the venue. Here's the pitch report of the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants locking horns at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Both teams are starting their campaign with this clash and with new captains, will be aiming to win their maiden IPL trophy this year.

Delhi Capitals will be led by Axar Patel as the likes of KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc will play under him. The team will miss Harry Brook who pulled out of the entire season and that might have forced them to rejig their plans. Nevertheless, it is looking a strong squad for the Capitals and it will be interesting to see if they will be able to win their opening match of the season.

As for LSG, they will be led by Rishabh Pant this season but his stint with the franchise is already in trouble with injuries to key bowlers. Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep and Avesh Khan are not fit yet while Mohsin Khan has already been ruled out of the season. Shardul Thakur has replaced Mohsin but an inexperienced bowling attack should be carried on their shoulders by a star-studded batting line-up.

Visakhapatnam pitch report for DC vs LSG clash

This is the first match of the season at this venue, and few are aware of the pitch's behaviour. However, it is expected to be an absolutely flat deck as KKR smashed 272 runs against Delhi last season here. In two matches played in IPL 2024, the team batting first won comfortably as the Capitals managed to defend 191 runs in the earlier game as well. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and post a hefty total on the board.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium - IPL Numbers Game

Matches Played - 2

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 0

Average first innings score - 231

Highest score - 272 by KKR vs DC

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, RS Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Aiden Markram, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari