DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL 2025 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants in Vizag on Monday, March 24. The Capitals are sweating over KL Rahul's availability but will be confident of a good start under a new captain in Axar Patel and a completely different coaching staff.

Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 edition of the IPL is more than just a normal contest with two former captains against the previous teams, one of them depleted in the bowling department and the other with an inexperienced captain at the IPL level and with a completely different coaching staff. After seven seasons with the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant was spent on the biggest amount for one player in the IPL auction by the Lucknow Super Giants and has a couple of points to prove and what better than against his old team?

Similarly, KL Rahul after a public scolding by the owner has come from Lucknow to Delhi but with him and his wife Athiya Shetty expecting in a few days, there is a question mark over his availability for the Capitals' opening clash in the new season. Rahul, if plays, will have the opportunity to bat in the middle order with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis opening the innings while the likes of Tristan Stubbs, captain Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma take care of the finishing duties.

The challenge for the Super Giants will be to put a competitive XI on the park with all the injuries in their fast bowling camp and hence, have added Shardul Thakur to the attack. For the Capitals, it will be to have the players and the new coaching staff on the same page while supporting the new captain Axar.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 4, DC vs LSG

Faf du Plessis, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran (c), Ayush Badoni, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (vc), T Natarajan

Probable Playing XIIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul/Karun Nair, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma/Sameer Rizvi

Lucknow Super Giants: Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, M Siddharth/Shahbaz Ahmed