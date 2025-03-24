DC vs LSG head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 4 Game 3 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Delhi Capitals take on Lucknow Super Giants. Both sides will face off in Vishakhapatnam and ahead of the high octane clash, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides.

The stage is set for game 4 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Delhi Capitals lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on March 24. It is worth noting that the clash would be the very first for both teams in the season, and they will hope to get off to a good start.

Both teams are still searching for their very first IPL title, and they will hope to get off to a good start to the tournament. Interestingly, Lucknow Super Giants will be led by former Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, whereas Delhi Capitals will be led by former Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul. The two star players will hope to put in a good performance against their former teams and get off to a stellar start to their campaign.

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Since the inception of Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, the side has taken on Delhi Capitals five times. However, DC have not managed to dominate LSG in their match-ups, as Lucknow have won three matches, whereas Delhi have only emerged victorious two times.

DC IPL 2025 squad: K.L. Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijhay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

LSG IPL 2025 squad: Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayudh Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.